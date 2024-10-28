Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $0.47 on Monday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.83.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

