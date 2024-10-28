Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance
iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22.
iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
