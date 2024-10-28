Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

