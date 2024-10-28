Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

