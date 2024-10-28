Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT at $17.18

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

