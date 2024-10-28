Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $13.40

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.49 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

