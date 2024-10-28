BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. BRP has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $77.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BRP by 753.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

