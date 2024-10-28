Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURBY. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

About Burberry Group

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

