Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURBY. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Further Reading
