Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

