Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 4.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 21.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Country Club Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

