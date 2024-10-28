Canoe Financial LP Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canoe Financial LP reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335,355 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 1.2% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.58 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.