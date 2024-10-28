Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

