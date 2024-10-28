Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 73 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,352,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,113,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81,335 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $673.07 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

