Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,662 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

