Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

