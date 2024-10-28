Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 492 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 172.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

Crown Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

