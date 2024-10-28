CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CareMax Price Performance

CMAXW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,018. CareMax has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

