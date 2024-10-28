CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CareMax Price Performance
CMAXW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,018. CareMax has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
CareMax Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareMax
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.