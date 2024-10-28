Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,551 ($20.14) and last traded at GBX 1,521.50 ($19.75), with a volume of 16424559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,456.50 ($18.91).

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,679.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

