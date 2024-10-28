Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the third quarter worth about $42,593,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in QXO during the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QXO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 795,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $11,978,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,908,701 shares in the company, valued at $811,325,950.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QXO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00.

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter. QXO had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

