Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,212,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.1 %
DOC stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
