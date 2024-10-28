Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,212,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

DOC stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.