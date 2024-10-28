CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.25 and last traded at $140.37, with a volume of 1432466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.32 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.