Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 4,071 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 450.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.