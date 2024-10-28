Cavalier Investments LLC Has $827,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 2,501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in C3.ai by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

