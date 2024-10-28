CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.2 %

CBIZ stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

