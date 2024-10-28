Celer Network Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $90.13 million and $3.25 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

