Chardan Capital Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $88.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

NTLA opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

