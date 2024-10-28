China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 160.8% from the September 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CHNR
China Natural Resources Price Performance
About China Natural Resources
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.