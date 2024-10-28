China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 160.8% from the September 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

About China Natural Resources

Shares of CHNR remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Friday. 4,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

