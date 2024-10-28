Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.74. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

