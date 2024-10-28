Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.01 and last traded at $125.01, with a volume of 2583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.88.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth $296,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 532,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,849,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

