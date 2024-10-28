Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $290.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $210.25 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

