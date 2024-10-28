Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Raised by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after buying an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $290.31. 68,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,763. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $210.25 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.15 and a 200-day moving average of $269.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.