Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,600 Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the second quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Evotec by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Evotec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evotec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Evotec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVO opened at $3.52 on Monday. Evotec SE has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

