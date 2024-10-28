Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.55 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

