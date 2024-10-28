Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 591,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

