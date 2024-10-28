Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,882,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

