Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64.83 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $67,767.98 or 1.00168957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $747.45 million and $64.83 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC was first traded on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 11,029 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 10,962.86555695. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 67,082.79499056 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $81,531,453.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

