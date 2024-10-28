Coinmetro Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,626.12 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $52,626.12 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,542.98 or 1.00001739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00057265 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,965,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,965,611.68 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/."



