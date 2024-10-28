Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after buying an additional 1,232,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

