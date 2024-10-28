Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE:CODI opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.24%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,688.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.