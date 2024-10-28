Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 76,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.51. 1,732,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,928. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

