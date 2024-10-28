Concord Wealth Partners Has $559,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.