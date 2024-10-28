Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 17,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 19,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,452 shares of company stock worth $118,643,279. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.97 on Monday, hitting $362.47. 467,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,700. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.91 and its 200 day moving average is $326.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.81 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

