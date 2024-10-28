Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

CBKM remained flat at $18.90 during midday trading on Monday. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

