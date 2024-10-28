Contrasting The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion 4.66 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -54.61 Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Zhibao Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zhibao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Zhibao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 1 4 1 3.00 Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.32%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Zhibao Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. BRP Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

