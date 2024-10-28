Cookie (COOKIE) Tops One Day Volume of $300,275.47

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Cookie has a market cap of $2.19 million and $300,275.47 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,481.15 or 0.99654379 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,225.00 or 0.99286989 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,525,571 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 92,240,932.36621302 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02386821 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $301,149.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

