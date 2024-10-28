Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $18.76. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 21,196 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $900.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

