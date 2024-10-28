Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT Raised to $16.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.24. 512,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,800. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

