Critical Review: Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) vs. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $6.04 million 48.14 -$63.08 million ($0.19) -5.32 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -139.20% -87.85% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Ocugen and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ocugen has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ocugen and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 428.05%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ocugen beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. It is also involved in the development of OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration; and NeoCart, an autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage, currently under Phase 3 studies indicated for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adult. In addition, the company is developing OCU500, a COVID-19 vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early clinical studies for the OCU500 program; and a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for manufacturing its modifier gene therapy pipeline product candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

