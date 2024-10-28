Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,688 ($47.88) and last traded at GBX 3,695 ($47.97), with a volume of 596210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,735.85 ($48.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.13) to GBX 4,200 ($54.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Croda International Stock Down 1.0 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,979.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,222.44. The company has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,193.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,316.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,936 ($51.10) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($51,103.61). Insiders purchased 1,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

