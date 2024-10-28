CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $302.52. 1,341,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,137,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 570.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.